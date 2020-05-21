Freeman Health System to offering antibody tests starting Monday

JOPLIN, Mo. — You could soon have a shorter wait time to find out if you’ve had the coronavirus.

That’s because the Freeman Health System will start offering antibody tests on Monday.

Blood will be drawn from the patient to determine if there are any antibodies present in their blood stream.

Antibodies are proteins produced by your body’s immune system to kill invading organisms like bacteria or viruses.

The way the test works is to detect if antibodies specific to the covid-19 virus are present in the blood.

And, if they are, that means the patient had the virus.

Karen Watts, Freeman Health System Laboratory Director, said, “Obtain an order from their primary care physician, or provider, nurse practitioner, whomever they see, and bring the order into a draw system, we can draw their blood, have results out the same day.”

Watts says it can take up to three days for a patient to have their blood drawn, sent away to a lab, and then get the results back.