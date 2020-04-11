Freeman Health System talks nutrition in daily briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today in the Freeman Health System daily briefing, President and CEO Paula Baker mentioned there being three new positive cases with two not requiring hospitalization.

Baker first addressed the screening call center and how people are happy when they find out they don’t need testing, and the resident clinic where they check up on patients recovering from the virus.

At the end of the press conference, Baker took the time to answer some questions–including the concern of younger children wearing masks.

But when it comes to whether younger children should be wearing masks or not Baker cited her conversation with a pediatrician.

Paula Baker, President & CEO Freeman Health System, said, “I talked with our pediatrician–one of our pediatricians–and she said that’s really not recommended for children at that age for a couple of reasons. One, it could pose strangulation, or a choking issue. And then secondly, children that age are curious, or scared, they might pull the mask off and that really defeats the whole purpose. So it’s not recommended for very young children.”

Baker said the numbers for the screening center have been consistent, but are less than they initially were and that they are testing more individuals for the virus.

Freeman Health System Nutritionist Whitney Kitchell also took the podium to discuss healthy eating habits while staying at home.

Kitchell stressed the importance of eating healthy not only during the stay-at-home order but also to help boost your immune system.

From limiting impulse purchasing at the grocery stores to making the most of fresh, frozen and canned goods, there are still ways to continue to practice a healthy diet.

Whitney Kitchell, Freeman Health System Nutritionist, said, “Try to eat foods from all of the different food groups and it’s OK to eat things from fresh, frozen or canned varieties. Try mixing your shelf stable foods like pastas and rice with maybe your canned vegetables, or your canned fruits. an example of this that we really enjoy at my house is a vegetable fried rice.”

Kitchell finished the press conference by expressing the need to also get a good amount of sleep and make sure you drink plenty of water.