Freeman Health System suggests ways for essential workers to remain healthy

JOPLIN, Mo. — While most people have been asked or made to work from home there are still some workers who need to come into their place of employment in order to work.

Freeman Health System says if you are one of those people, there are some steps you can take to keep you and those around you healthy.

That includes, take your temperature before work, and do not come in if you have a fever.

Make sure you clean any clutter around your work space to make it easier to clean and make sure you’re honoring the six foot rule.

Working from home can offer its own set of challenges as well.

Shelby Allen, Prevention and Wellness Supervisor at Freeman Health System, said, “Be sure that you get a plan. Flexibility here is key. Not a detailed plan but one that might just have some goals for the day. This is something that you might set up the night before. Even have your kids input. See what they might like to see done the next day in their own schedules.”

165 calls were made to the coronovirus hotline yesterday, with a few of those calls advanced for further testing.

Between Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, 20 people were tested for coronavirus today.