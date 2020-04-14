Freeman Health System starts week with positive covid-19 news

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System began this week with positive news in regards to covid-19 cases in the area.

President and CEO, Paula Baker reported that out of 123 tests performed by the hospital 106 of those have come back negative and only seven are pending.

Baker also mentioned that there are no new positive cases including through out-patient services.

Testing will continue Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

And physicians warn that even after you begin to feel better, you may want to continue the recommended hygiene tactics to further combat covid-19.

Dr. Adam Fahrenholtz, Freeman Health System Internal Medicine Physician & Hospitalist, said, “The current recommendation is certainly seven days or 72 hours after symptoms have begin to improve, like cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, which ever is longer. So you might want to think about continuing your good hygiene, hand washing, and using a mask, too, because we’re not sure how long we can continue to shed this virus and it could be up to thirty days after you’re positive.”

Doctor Fahrenholtz adds one of the best immune boosters a person can have is seven to eight hours of sleep a night.