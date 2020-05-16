JOPLIN, Mo. — With Freeman Health System shifting back to full operations, President and CEO Paula Baker acknowledges the employees’ efforts during this time of covid-19 and briefly outlined a plan of what to expect moving forward.

The hospital experienced zero layoffs as Baker noted how quickly the Freeman Health System staff responded to the crisis.

Baker continued to say that all other medical conditions are important even during the pandemic.

Freeman Health System understands there are still other health care services patients need, but will still offer help by telephone for those who seek covid-19 screening.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO, said, “So we want to encourage people it’s safe to come to Freeman Health System, we’re fully operational, we can treat you in a safe environment, and other health conditions don’t take a vacation just because covid is here. Now, we have instituted tele-help in our seventy plus clinics and that’s been extremely for that vulnerable population who just aren’t comfortable coming to their physician’s office. That’s been very successful for us and we’ll continue that for as long as we need to.”

Baker added that Freeman Health System is prepared to handle the rest of the implications due to covid-19.