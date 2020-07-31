Freeman Health System seeing steady decline in number of covid-19 patients

JOPLIN, MO. — Freeman Health System officials say there has been a steady and continuous decline in covid-19 patients over the past several weeks.

Currently, 14 people diagnosed with covid-19 are getting treatment for the virus at the hospital.

7 patients are in the covid ICU. The other 7 are in the regular covid medical unit.

At its peak around 3 weeks ago, the covid unit at the hospital was filled with 32 people.

Staff are crediting the community for the decline — thankful for social distancing, hand washing, and masks.

Dr. Rob McNab, Freeman Vice President of Medical Education and Director of the COVID-19 Unit, said, “We have consistantly seen it trickle down, and we have been in the 14 range for most of this week, which has just been absolutely wonderful. That really takes a lot of resource strain off of the healthcare system.”

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Whatever we have been doing is working, so I just think we need to continue those very healthy steps until this curve has flattened even more.”

Hospital officials also remind the public they’re still treating other illnesses and injuries.

That’s all possible, again, due to the decline in cases and resources not being strained.