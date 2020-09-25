Freeman Health System seeing decline in covid-19 hospitalizations

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System leaders say they’re seeing the number of patients hospitalized for covid-19 go down.

Health System President and CEO Paula Baker says, right now, 25 patients are hospitalized for the virus. So far, the hospital has tested more than 18,000 people, with nearly 3,000 of those tests coming back positive. That’s about a 13% positive rate.

Baker stresses, even though the hospital is still dealing with the pandemic, they are open for business. And doctors are keeping a close eye on covid-19 and the flu — encouraging people to get a flu shot, especially this year.

Dr. Leslie Hamlett, said, “With COVID right now, the last thing we want to do is get the influenza virus and COVID because it’s just going to increase the risk of death, mortality, morbidity, and all kinds of complications”

Paula Baker, President and CEO Freeman Health System, said, “It doesn’t mean you won’t get the flu, but studies have shown that if you get the flu shot it will be much less severity and hospitalizations will go down much more with the flu vaccination”

Baker says if you have any questions about covid-19 and the flu, call the hospital’s coronavirus hotline at (417) 347-6444.