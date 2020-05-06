JOPLIN, Mo. — As many people return back to work and face a new sense of normal, Freeman Health System says many of their staff have taken away lessons from the pandemic.

Many have said they have experienced and gotten more used to a slower pace of life, with places closed and plans canceled or postponed.

Some have used the time to get closer with family and friends, and spend more time in the outdoors.

It’s also highlighted the importance of science and medical professions, and a new found emphasis on community.

Dr. Robert Stauffer, Freeman Health System Cardiologist, said, “Having something taken away from you really makes you realize how important those things are. Community and a lot of the things we do with our friends and people will become much more valuable. Maybe we won’t take all that stuff for granted.”

Stauffer added that it’s important to remain cautious during this time, and have empathy for other places harder hit by the coronavirus.