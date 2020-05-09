Freeman Health System says businesses are sending employees to urgent cares for covid -19 screenings

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the number of covid-19 cases continue to decrease in our area, Freeman Health System says businesses are sending their employees to urgent cares for screenings.

Dr. Jim Morgan says that the people being sent to urgent care are not necessarily individuals who are experiencing symptoms, but they’ve been around others who have recently been tested.

For most patients experiencing symptoms, they are usually given antibiotics for a viral illness and told to monitor their symptoms.

Dr. Jim Morgan, Urgent Care Doctor, said, “In the patients that we’re concerned about that could possibly have COVID, these are the patients who have no reason to really have an upper respiratory tract infection and in fact they may have been around someone who is what we call ‘PUI’ person under investigation for possible COVID or been around a coworker who was tested recently for COVID.”

Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker says should you have medical needs, don’t hesitate to visit urgent care.