Freeman Health System providing extra training to workers to get ahead of the covid-19 outbreak

JOPLIN, Mo. — For Freeman Health System, preparation is key, especially when dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.

When it comes to flattening the curve, Freeman Health System is preparing its nurses to get ahead of it.

Kami Gollhofer, Freeman Health System Director of Professional Development, said,”We’re training past, prior experienced nurses that may be working somewhere else in the health system to come into our covid unit and then into our ICU unit to help out and we’re providing gap education.”

Should the need present itself in regards to a surge of covid-19 patients, Freeman Health System is retraining nurses through crash cart reviews and other training, such as how to properly wear the equipment.

Jessica Thomas, Freeman Health System Assistant Director Of CVOR, said, “I definitely feel like this eases the panic level of employees whenever they’re fully trained and properly trained to use equipment. It just becomes second nature and takes that second guess out of things and takes that worry away.”

The compiled list of nurses stretches to more than two hundred. These nurses all carry a vast array of knowledge when it comes to the medical field. But the goal behind this is simple, to have a group ready in case Joplin becomes a high sensitive area and to feel a sense of comfort when it comes to taking the appropriate measures.

“Whenever you’ve worked on other units where you’re not using those skills every day, it can be a nervous situation or create anxiety whenever they’re scheduled to go to another unit. We’re really excited to be able to offer education on the front end to where they feel prepared to go that unit without that anxiety,” said Gollhofer.