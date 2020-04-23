Freeman Health System provides positive news in daily presser

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health Systems held its media briefing today, with more positive news.

All of Tuesday’s test are back and President and CEO Paula Baker announced today that there were no new positives from those tests.

She also mentioned that calls have continued to go down each day.

The other positive news is that they will be able to run antibody tests on people exposed to COVID-19, ten to fourteen days after the exposure.

IGG testing will help improve the accuracy of testing for the specific COVID-19 strand.

Dr. Estep adds that these tests will also cut down on the number of false positives and false negatives that other tests may produce.