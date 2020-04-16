Freeman Health System offering curbside pharmacy services

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local health system is making it easy and safer for patients to pick up prescriptions.

Customers as well as employees that need them filled at the Freeman West pharmacy no longer have to leave their car.

They can drop off or pick up without ever getting out.

All they have to do is follow the directions to get to the curbside pharmacy spot.

Then call the number on the sign in to get what they need.

Jeff Thompson, V.P., Freeman Pharmacy Services, said, “People maybe who don’t feel comfortable getting out of their car or maybe not feeling well and also with our limited access into the hospital right now for visitors, it allows people who may have more than one person in the car, maybe small children to just come through the curbside drop off.”

Thompson says as many a 350 customers a week have been going through the curbside service to drop off as well as pick up prescriptions.

He says some of them like it so much they may not want to go back to the old way once the threat from the coronavirus passes.

But you can still walk inside the building to get into the pharmacy if you don’t mind going through the health screening process.