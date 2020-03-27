JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area health care organizations are making covid-19 testing easier for patients.

Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, and the Jasper County Health Department have teamed up to bring a covid-19 drive through testing site to Joplin.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President & CEO, said, “Everybody’s being very respectful of waiting in the queue until it’s there turn. Our staff have gotten very very efficient at administering the swab, without the patient leaving their vehicle, so we’ve been very pleased on how that’s progressed.”

Joplin health organizations are conducting the drive through testing at Thousand Oaks Imaging Center.

Staff have tested 60 patients in the three days this drive through has been open.

To make an appointment with the drive through, people must call the Joplin Area Covid Call Center open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staff will then determine if you have the appropriate criteria to be tested.

Jessica Liberty, Freeman Health System Infection Prevention Manager, said,”The presence of a fever with COVID, just the body aches, and having a fever greater than 100.4, also the shortness of breath, and the dry cough. Those seem to be the key symptoms that we have seen with our COVID cases.”

If your screening indicates that you need to be tested for covid-19, staff will make an appointment with you for the drive through.

Staff are only able to see a maximum of 20 patients per day.

Donna Stokes, Mercy Joplin Infection Preventionist, said, “They will be shown what path to drive to our entrance here, we will take their temperature at that time, and then instruct them on how we’re going to proceed with collecting the specimen for testing.”

Test results take on average about 48 hours since they are sent out of town.

Donna Stokes, Mercy Joplin Infection Preventionist, said, “When the test results come back, that information is received at the hospitals and we forward that directly to the health department who will notify the individuals of their test results.”

Anyone, whether in the four state area or not, can call the Joplin Area Covid Call Center to be screened.

Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, and the Jasper County Health Department will expand the drive through services as needed per community demand.