JOPLIN, Mo. — As the state of Missouri begins to open back up, Freeman Health System is getting prepared for surgeries.

Freeman Health System is now allowing necessary tests and operations including mammograms, surgeries, and endoscopies.

Patients who have have talked to their doctors about procedures before the pandemic should have that conversation again to schedule them.

And if you have a medical emergency, seek the appropriate help.

Dr. Brock Carney, MD Freeman Health System, said, “If you were scheduled to have an operation or a procedure, you should get with that doctor or physician and talk about it and if it’s necessary, you need to schedule it and move ahead. We don’t want you to suffer. We don’t want you to be in pain and we definitely don’t want to miss anything like a cancer.”

Doctor Carney adds Freeman Health System has seen an uptick in scheduled surgeries and there’s plenty of room in the schedule for more patients.