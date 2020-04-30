JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System doctors say they were prepared for the worse with the covid-19 pandemic, but luckily cases were relatively low in the area.

During today’s daily press briefing at Freeman Health System, Dr. Uwe Schmidt said the hospital took every precaution for an influx of patients from the virus.

However, he was surprised that the number of patients hospitalized was not nearly as high as predicted.

Dr. Uwe Schmidt, Freeman Infectious Disease Director, said, “And I was surprised we had so few cases here and we never saw any big peak as we were supposed to get, so we took all the precautions because we had to prepare for the worst, but as it turns out we were over cautious in retrospect.”

In all, Schmidt says there have only been five cases the required hospitalization at Freeman Health System and there have not been any deaths from those cases.