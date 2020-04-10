Freeman Health System discusses substance abuse in daily press conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today in Freeman Health System’s daily briefing, CEO Paula Baker provided an update to the number of cases and discussed the issue of turning to substance abuse during these trying times.

Baker said there were four new cases, three isolating at home and one already in the hospital, bringing the total to nine, with only six requiring hospitalization..

Ozark Center’s Chief Clinical Officer Del Camp joined the press conference to further talk about not making matters worse when it comes to substance abuse and the global pandemic.

Del Camp, Chief Clinical Officer, said, “One of the things that we want to make sure in our community is we don’t let one disaster turn into another. We have a pandemic that is occurring in our area with the covid-19. What we want to make sure is that the use of alcohol in order to deal with feeling cooped up or like there’s nothing to do doesn’t become the thing that we turn to because then it’s allowing one disaster to potentially lead to another.”

Baker also wanted to remind people not to hesitate to come to Freeman Health System no matter any health concerns you may have.