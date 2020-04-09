Freeman Health System confident it can provide an adequate number of ventilators

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ventilators play a key role in some coronavirus recovery cases.

The devices help patients breathe.

In some cases, it will take over breathing for the patient all together.

There are several conditions in which they’re needed, including pneumonia, covid-19, and congestive heart failure.

Grant Pierson, Pulmonary Critical Care Specialist, said, “A respirator or ventilator is used to help people breathe in the most critical times of not being able to get adequate oxygen to the rest of the body.”

One of the biggest concerns–there aren’t enough of them across the country.

But Pierson says that shouldn’t be a problem for Freeman Health System.