Freeman Health System celebrating nurses this week

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System is spending the week celebrating nurses.

The theme of this year’s nurses week is compassion, expertise, and trust.

Nursing leaders are delivering individual treats to nurses during special rounds through Tuesday of next week.

Freeman Health System has more than 1,000 Nurses, 76 Licensed Practical Nurses and 100 Nurse Practitioners, midwives and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to salute during nurses week.

Sumer Hart wanted to be a nurse ever since she was little and recognizes the importance of being there for patients.

Sumer Hart, Medical Oncology – Charge Nurse, said, “We’re in contact with the patient from the second we get here, you know, we clock in, we’re in the patients room every hour. We take care of them, we see them every hour for 12 hours. We’re with the patient all the time. We’re the eyes and ears for the doctors.”

Freeman Health System is also accepting nominations from employees for the Spirit of Nursing Award, which recognizes the love, courage, and endurance nurses demonstrate.