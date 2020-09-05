Freeman Health System and Landmark Hospital working together to treat covid patients

JOPLIN, Mo. — Freeman Health System and Landmark Hospital are working together to make sure our covid patients get the care they need.

Freeman Health System is what’s considered a short term acute care facility. That means the typical patients stay is around a week.

Landmark Hospital is a long term acute care facility. Their patients average stay is around a month. In some cases, that’s exactly what covid patients need to stay alive.

Right now there’s only a couple transfers from Freeman Health System to Landmark Hospital. And doctors hope it stays that way.

Dr. Rob McNab Freeman Health System, said, “Hopefully there won’t be that many patients that need those services but I think having that opportunity to keep our family members in the community, if that’s the kind of care they need, that’s a wonderful resource.”