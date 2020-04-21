Freeman Health System allowing some elective surgeries on case-by-case basis

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hospitals across the country have had to delay or cancel elective surgeries for their patients.

Freeman Health System is one of them–but they’ve some doctors have been allowed on a case by case basis.

The health system has been able to do any surgery that is necessary, even while still focusing on the current coronavirus issue.

Many states have started to figure out how to bring back elective surgeries slowly and safely.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health Systems President and CEO, said, “Sometimes the risk of postponing a surgery is greater than the risk of COVID. So that’s a very individual decision that a patient can have with their surgeon and they will make the right decision for the patient and their set of circumstances.”

Baker says Freeman Health System is still very capable of doing any necessary surgery right now.