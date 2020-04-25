Freeman Health System addresses pregnancy and covid-19 in daily briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Women expecting babies are already concerned about the health of the child they carry, but the coronavirus pandemic can add another layer of worry.

Early case studies from around the world, including in the U.S., show pregnant women do not have a higher risk to develop covid-19.

If a pregnant woman does contract coronavirus, case studies say you are not at a higher risk of severe complications.

Dr. Angela Langer, Freeman Health System Obstetrician, said, “We don’t think you transmit the virus to your baby. So if you’re pregnant, develop symptoms, test positive, we do not think that virus is transmitted through the placenta to the baby. We also do not think there are long term effects for your baby. So they’re not birth defects so to speak regarding this virus, that we know of.”

The virus has also not been detected in breast milk.

To date, Freeman Health System has not had a positive coronavirus case in a pregnant woman.