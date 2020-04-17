Freeman focuses on mental health of veterans in daily briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Recent stay at home orders have many people struggling with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

That can be especially true for veterans.

That was the topic of discussion in today’s Freeman daily briefing.

Activities like art, and writing are highly encouraged for veterans during this time.

Those taking part in the veteran integration program are also being told to reach out to a battle buddy.

A battle buddy can be a fellow veteran, a child, spouse, or friend.

Roger Koch, Ozark Center Veteran Integration Program Coordinator, said, “We focus on a lot of coping skills and things to get people integrated as I’ve mentioned. The big thing with that as I’ve mentioned is to let them know there are other things out there. A lot of them actually do artwork, a lot of them like fishing, A lot of them write stories or poetry. Those are things that they can turn to as a coping mechanism.”

Veterans in crisis are also encouraged to call the Ozark Center’s Crisis Intervention Service Hotline.

That number is 417-347-7720 or 800-247-0061.