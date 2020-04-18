Freeman focuses on disinfecting versus cleaning in Friday briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the contagious nature of the coronavirus, it is important to continue to disinfect things that may have come in contact with the virus.

Today at the Freeman Health Systems briefing, the main focus was on distinguishing between cleaning or disinfecting.

One of the best ways to combat the virus is by making sure that items around the house and surfaces are properly disinfected regularly.

And while cleaning around the house may help in slowing down the spread of the virus, it is best to remember to use a disinfectant on areas that have been cleaned.

Jessica Liberty, RN, Freeman Infection Prevention and Control, said, “The biggest difference between the two, is that cleaning a surface would be considering using a cloth or a sponge and you would actually physically remove the grime and dirt. And that’s probably what most of us do at our home when we consider to be cleaning our house or cleaning our surfaces is that we’re actually just removing the visible dirt. It does remove some of the bacteria, some of your viruses off of the surfaces, but it doesn’t completely eliminate them.”

Liberty adds that a full list of disinfecting supplies that can be purchased at local stores is on the CDC website.

cdc.gov