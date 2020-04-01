Freeman encouraging physical activity amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — Health officials say exercising is key during the covid-19 pandemic.

Freeman Physical Therapist Chris Peterson says physical activity is vital to staying healthy right now.

He advises to try to get at around 30 minutes of physical activity per day if you can, if not 30 minutes, get as much as you can.

Even as little as 2 minutes a day can make a big difference.

Peterson says physical activity not only helps keep your immune system strong, but helps you mentally as well.

He also said they will post helpful exercise tips and videos on their Facebook page, which is linked below.

