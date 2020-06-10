PITTSBURG, Ks. — Fourth of July celebrations are going to be looking a lot different this Summer.

KSN’s Lauren Johnson spoke with Jake’s Fireworks in Pittsburg and they say celebrations are going to be smaller.

Those fourth of July celebrations are going to be a lot smaller this year.

Coronavirus has influenced many communities to cancel their annual celebrations.

Daron Hall, City Manager, Pittsburg, said, “It’s a difficult decision, it hits a lot of different areas for us. And even though there’s a lot of places opening up, there’s going to be other firework shows, it just doesn’t seem to make sense to have people come down for that one event.”

This trend means many will be hosting their own events.

Mick Marietta, Jake’s Fireworks, said, “A lot of what we’re seeing is a lot more get-togethers. We’re getting a lot of people because of the city display, they’re going to do a display themselves with their friends or family. So they’re looking to put on their own mini show.”

And some will even be using fireworks for the first time.

“We’ve had a lot of people this year that have come in and said hey I haven’t bought fireworks in a few years, asking safety questions and just asking general questions of how do I do this and what does this do.”

The city of Pittsburg is anticipating more people to be using fireworks this year, and they want them to do so safely.

“The main thing would be, just be careful, always, eye protection, adult supervision,” said Hall.

Jake’s Fireworks is encouraging everyone who is new to doing their own fireworks this year to educate themselves on safety.

And firework sales begin in Kansas on June 27th.