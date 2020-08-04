Fourteen covid-19 deaths announced in SWMO

FOUR STATE AREA — Fourteen covid-19 related deaths are announced in Southwest Missouri today.

The first 6 are in Joplin — all women who lived at Spring River Christian Village.

Their ages ranged from 69 to 97.

And, they all died over the last few weeks.

The Jasper County Coroner took time to verify the women died from the virus and not something else.

All 21 covid-19 related deaths in Joplin were from the long-term care facility.

Staff and management continue to work closely with the Joplin Health Department to control the spread.

And three women from Carthage Health and Rehab diagnosed with covid-19 have died.

All were in their 80’s.

That marks 9 total covid-19 deaths in Jasper County, outside Joplin City limits.

Newton County also announced 4 more covid-19 related deaths today.

Their ages ranged from 50 to 90 years old.

The county now has 10 covid-19 related deaths.

And, Barry County announced its 2nd death today.

The man was 67 years old and did have underlying health conditions.

In our entire Four State Area, 125 people have died, with covid-19 being a significant contributing factor to their deaths.

A little more than 1,200 cases are still active.

And, more than 10,600 people have been diagnosed.