Four States Region adds four covid-19 deaths Friday

FOUR STATE AREA — Four more people with covid-19 in the Four State Region have died.

Two were reported Friday in Ottawa County. The man and woman were in the 65 and older age group. Six people have died from covid-19 in the county. 843 people have tested positive in Ottawa County — 111 are still active.

And, two other deaths were reported in Crawford County’s update. While no information was given about the cases, there are now 8 deaths in the county. More than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with covid-19 and 168 are active.

We’ve officially crossed more than 20,000 people diagnosed with covid-19 in the Four State Region. Almost 2,200 cases are active. 264 people have died.