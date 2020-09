FOUR STATE AREA — We are back over 1,700 active cases of covid-19 in the Four State region, as cases continue to increase over the last couple weeks.

Nearly 240 new cases were reported Thursday. That brings active cases to 1,731.

More than 14,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease since cases first popped up in our area back in march. Which means almost 13,000 have recovered. 189 people with covid-19 have died.