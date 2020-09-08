Four States back above 2,000 active cases of covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — Active cases of covid-19 in the Four State region rise above 2,000 Monday. Only a handful of health departments reported updates due to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In our Missouri entities, the city of Joplin announced 63 more cases since Friday, with 161 active. Jasper County is up 35 cases, with 118 active. Vernon County added 28 more since last week, but several have recovered and only 24 are still active.

81 new cases since Friday in Benton County, Arkansas — more than 300 active cases are in the county.

Over the weekend, there were 47 more in Ottawa County, 30 in Mayes County, 26 more for Delaware County, and Craig County added 15 new cases.

Meanwhile, our Kansas counties did not provide updates Monday.

The region hasn’t been over 2,000 active cases since July 5th — it now stands at 2,044 active cases. More than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with covid-19. 192 people have died.