Four States at 1,940 active cases as of Friday

FOUR STATE AREA — Active cases of covid-19 are back above 1,900 cases Friday — the first time since the middle of July. A large part of that is due to the increase in Crawford County.

As of Friday morning the county had more than a 100 new active cases since Wednesday — now topping more than 500 active cases in the county.

Pitt State makes up 140 of those current active cases. And, 4 Greek houses are under quarantine due to members testing positive. The county reported its 4th death today, as well.

Officially, 1,940 cases are active in the entire 25-county Four State Region. We top more than 15,000 total cases. More than 13,000 have recovered. 190 people have died.

