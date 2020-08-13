Four States area stays below 1,000 active cases Wednesday

FOUR STATE AREA — Three covid-19 related deaths in our local area have been reported Wednesday.

One was in Barry County, marking its 4th death.

The 86-year-old had been a resident in a Congregate Care Facility.

He also had underlying health conditions.

The other death was in Mayes County in Northeast Oklahoma.

The man was in the “65 and older” age group.

And, Jasper County reported its 12th death today.

The man in his 40’s was in the hospital fighting the illness prior to his death.

In total, 143 people diagnosed with covid-19 have died in our Four State Region.

Covid-19 numbers in the Four State region are below 1-thousand active cases again Wednesday.

Jasper County had the biggest jump in new cases, with 43 added — 95 are still active.

And Newton County has 17 more today, with 138 still active.

Barry County added 24 today.

Joplin and Lawrence County are both reporting 4 new cases, while McDonald County has one new case.

The other four Southwest Missouri counties in our local area did not report any new cases today.

It’s 12 more for Cherokee County, 4 in Crawford, and 2 in Wilson.

And the KDHE website shows Chautauqua County with one additional case.

All Northeast Oklahoma counties reported less than 10 new cases.

Benton County in Arkansas has 20 new cases.

In all, that’s 998 active covid-19 cases in our Four State region.

156 new cases were added.