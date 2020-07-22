Four State region tops 9,000 covid-19 cases

FOUR STATE AREA — Another covid-19 death is reported in Benton County Arkansas as well.

That makes 28 deaths total in the county.

Around 470 cases are still active.

In Oklahoma, there are 15 more cases in Mayes County.

The rest of the Northeast Oklahoma counties reported less than 10 cases each.

In Joplin — no new cases are reported today.

Jasper County is up 17, Newton County added 10 more.

The big jump was in Barry County — with 29 cases over the last week.

And Lawrence County, there are 15 more in Lawrence County.

Barton County only reported 1 new case and all other Southwest Missouri counties reported no new cases.

For Southeast Kansas, it’s 13 more in Labette County.

Every other county reported less than 10 cases with many reporting no additional cases today.

In total, that’s more than 9,000 confirmed covid-19 cases in our Four State region.

More than 7,300 have recovered and 87 people have died.