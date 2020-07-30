FOUR STATE AREA — The Four State region falls below 1,500 active covid-19 cases for the first time since mid-June.

Currently the region now has a little more than 1,400 cases in the 25-county region.

10,000 have been reported since March — more than 8,600 have recovered and 104 people have died.

Benton County, Arkansas continues to be a hot-spot with 34 more cases reported today.

There’s 11 more in Ottawa County.

And, only 8 other counties reported new cases today with each reporting less than 10.