FOUR STATE AREA — The Four State region is up 9 new cases today, with one new case in Joplin.

Cherokee, Woodson, and Labette Counties in Kansas each added a new case today.

Delaware and Mayes Counties in Oklahoma also each added a case.

Meanwhile, in Benton county, there were 3 additional cases reported today.

And the only new case in Southwest Missouri is in Joplin.

In total, that means there are 286 positive cases of covid-19, with 72 recoveries, and 7 deaths.