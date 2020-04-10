Four State ISPs seeing increased traffic during pandemic

FOUR STATE AREA — Internet providers across the Four States are seeing an uptick in usage during the covid-19 pandemic.

Before the outbreak, Wisper Internet reported peak usage between 3:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

But with students and parents now working from home, customers are using the internet from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wisper noted a record number of installations last month and expect to double those numbers by the end of April.

The company, as a whole, says they haven’t had issues providing internet to all of its customers, but individual customers are noticing some problems.

But sometimes, internet issues can be solved with a simple fix.

Nathan Stooke, Wisper CEO & Founder, said, “Try to move closer to the wireless router. I know it seems kind of weird if I’m having problems with my internet service provider, why do I need to move closer to my wireless router? Well, what happens, we’ve seen about 60% of the problems our customers have are actually not the internet, it’s their connection to their own wireless routers.”

Wisper CEO adds if you’re having issues with your internet connection, reach out to your provider to determine if it’s internal problems or if you need an upgrade.