Four State Covid Update

FOUR STATE AREA — An additional death is announced in Benton County, Arkansas.

The county now has 20 deaths.

82 more cases are also announced in the county, bringing its total to 2,834 covid-19 cases.

Jasper County is up 46 cases to total 682 cases, with 465 recovered.

In addition to the deaths announced in Joplin today, the city has 9 new confirmed cases.

That’s a total of 174 with 105 recovered.

Newton County is up 27 cases today.

And McDonald County is up 20 cases today.

Other counties announced less than 10 cases today, with several reporting zero additional cases today.

In all, that’s almost 6,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 in our Four State region.

More than 3,700 have recovered and 60 people have died.