Four State covid-19 numbers continue to decline

FOUR STATE AREA — Our Four State region covid-19 numbers continue to decline, despite 4 more deaths reported today.

3 of them were in Benton County, Arkansas. Now totaling 38 people who have died due to the virus.

50 more cases were announced in the county as well — 399 people there are still actively fighting the illness.

In Oklahoma, Ottawa County jumped 16 cases today, with 74 cases still active.

There’s 5 more in Delaware County and just one in each Craig and Mayes Counties.

Elsewhere, all counties reported less than 10 new cases.

Nine more in both Lawrence and Jasper Counties.

7 in Newton, 2 in the city of Joplin, and just one more new covid-19 case in McDonald County.

Our other Southwest Missouri counties reported no changes today.

In Southeast Kansas, just Montgomery and Labette Counties reported new cases.

Montgomery County reported the 4th additional death today — 5 people with covid-19 have died in the county.

In total, we’re up to 10,408 confirmed cases since March.

110 people have died.

Only around 1,200 are still active cases.