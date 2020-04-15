Four State Covid-19 Case Update

FOUR STATE AREA — Another Northeast Oklahoma resident has died after testing positive for covid-19.

The Oklahoma Department of Health says the patient was in Mayes County, and was a man older than 65.

This is the county’s 3rd death.

Delaware County saw 8 new cases today, with a total now of 71.

And Craig County reports 2 new cases, bringing its total to 9.

In Kansas, Labette County saw one more case of covid-19 confirmed.

That brings the total number in the county to 19.

Benton County, Arkansas also saw an increase of 9 cases today, with a total now of 59.

The county also announced 3 new recoveries, with a total of 31.

The total count of positive covid-19 cases in the immediate Four State Area is now 277, with 68 recoveries and 7 deaths.