Four State business helping protect healthcare workers amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Four State husband and wife team are helping to protect health care workers from the covid-19 virus.

You may not recognize the name of their business, but if you’ve spent any time in Joplin you’ve seen their work.

Forged Waterjet Fabrications produced all the butterfly statues around Joplin.

But in the past few days they’ve turned their talents to trying to protect those who are on the front lines of battling the covid virus.

Megan Long, Forged Waterjet Fabrications, said, “We’re in the middle of making shields and other items we can get hospitals, other medical professionals, uh people that are going into and out of hot zones all the time um to use to make it a safer place for them to work.”

Through the use of a highly pressurized jet of water, they can can cut through a host of materials from plastic all the up through metal.

Some of the face shields they’ve made have already been sent to an area nursing facility, an Army base and beginning on Monday, Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

But some of their potential customers are from well outside the Four State Area, namely Stanford University.

“They’re working on a design for one that’s one piece, we cut it, they sent us the design, we cut it, we made some adjustments between the actual engineering and manufacturing of it, and then we have those ready to send them out to field test them.”

The main problem with going into mass production at this point is finding a source of the material they use for the shields.

Long’s husband had to miss our interview because he had to go to Arkansas to get more of it.