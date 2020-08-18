Four State Area stays above 1,000 covid-19 cases Monday

Active cases of covid-19 are hovering just above 1,000 again Monday.

In Joplin, 67 people are still considered active.

There are more than 100 active cases in both Jasper and Newton Counties.

79 are in McDonald.

And, Lawrence and Barry Counties both have just over 30 active cases each.

The rest of our Southwest Missouri counties are in the single digits of active cases.

In Southeast Kansas, Labette County has the most active cases at 44 cases.

Montgomery County has 32, and Cherokee County has 25 active cases.

The rest have less than 20.

In Northeast Oklahoma, nearly 50 are still active in Ottawa County.

Almost 80 in Mayes, 65 in Delaware, and 15 are still active in Craig County.

Benton county in Arkansas has 199 active cases still, as well.

In total, 1,052 confirmed cases of covid-19 in our area are active.

144 people have died.