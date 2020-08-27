Four State area sees six additional covid-19 deaths Wednesday

FOUR STATE AREA — 6 more people with covid-19 have died in our Four State region.

A woman in her 50’s is the latest covid-19 death reported in Jasper County. She had been in the hospital fighting the virus before she died. This is the 18th covid-19 death in the county.

Newton County is reporting two men in the county have died — now up to 15 deaths in the county. One was in his 40’s, while the other was in his 70’s. Both had been in the hospital fighting the illness and both had other underlying health conditions.

Mayes County Oklahoma reported another death today, too. The man was in the 65 and older category — marking the county’s 9th death.

Benton County reported two more deaths today — the county now has reported 47 people with covid-19 who have died.

Pittsburg State also sees a spike in coronavirus cases on campus.

Since the start of classes on Monday, August 17th, the Bryant Student Health Center has tested 39 students. Of those 15 tested positive.The student health center is currently monitoring 34 covid-positive students in isolation and an additional 70 in quarantine, who were identified as close contacts.

With those numbers in mind, university staff have made the decision to suspend activities until September 14th, extracirriculars will be postponed starting Friday and large gathering areas will now be following tight restrictions.

Steve Scott, President, Pittsburg State University, said, “If we do well, we pull the numbers down, we’ll make other decisions. If we don’t do well, and the number go up. We’ll make other decisions, but we would love to stay on campus, face to face, and have the collegiate experience our students have come here for. But we can only do that if we provide a safe environment.”

Students found to be putting themselves or others in danger are subject to discipline through the university’s code of students rights and responsibilities, even if the activity happens off campus.

The number of active of covid-19 cases in the 25-county Four State region rises above 1,100 Wednesday.

A large part of that is due to what’s being called a significant increase in Crawford County, which has concerned county health officials.

In an emergency county commissioners meeting today, the county’s Health Officer, Dr. Tim Stebbins, says active cases have nearly tripled since last week. And active cases have doubled in the last 2 days.

He says there are now more than 100 active cases in isolation and 50% of those cases are people between 18 and 25 years old. Some of that is due to the Pitt State numbers increasing, but it’s also across the whole county.

He says, through contact tracing, they see the spread of the illness coming from the bar scene and house parties.

He’s urging the community to practice safe social distancing and wear masks to help stop the spread — commissioners could even consider a mandate at their Friday meeting.

Meanwhile, we have more than 13,000 total cases of covid-19 reported since March in our Four State area. Nearly 12,000 people have recovered. 162 people have died.