Four State area reports another covid-19 death

FOUR STATE AREA — Our Four State area is reporting another covid-19 death today.

It’s out of Bourbon County, marking its second death.

The woman was elderly and had been in the hospital prior to her death.

The county has had 73 positive cases of covid-19 and 65 other people have recovered.

Cherokee County reports 4 new cases today, while Crawford County is up 12.

And Wilson County is reporting its 11th case with four cases are still active.

The city of Joplin is reporting six new cases today, while Jasper is up 16 and Newton County is up 29.

Barry County reports 26 new cases today.

Lawrence County has 4 new cases, and McDonald County has 3.

Cedar County is our last Southwest Missouri county — reporting just one new case today.

In Oklahoma, it’s 4 each for both Ottawa and Mayes Counties.

Delaware County has one new case.

And Benton County, Arkansas has 23 new cases, around 330 cases are still active there.

In our entire area, 1,163 cases are still active.

127 people with covid-19 have now died.