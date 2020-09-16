Four State Area reaches 215 deaths from covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — Two more covid-19 deaths are reported in the Four State Region.

The Joplin Health Department says conronavirus was a significant condition contributing to the death of a 79-year-old male. This brings the total number of deaths in Joplin to 23.

A Lawrence County resident also died of of covid-19. The person was in their 90’s and was associated with a long-term care facility. This is the county’s 6th death.

The entire 25-county Four State Region now has 215 covid-19 deaths. Right now our area has just under 2,500 cases. Since the pandemic began more than 17,000 Four State residents have contracted the virus and nearly 15,000 have recovered from it.

