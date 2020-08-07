Four State Area passes 11,000 total covid cases

FOUR STATE AREA– Two Four State counties announce more deaths from covid-19.

Jasper County reported two more deaths today.

One resident was a female in her 40’s and the second was a male in his 70’s.

Both were hospitalized prior to their deaths.

This brings the total number of deaths in the county to eleven.

Ottawa County also reported a death today.

The resident was a male in the 50 to 64 age group.

This marks Ottawa County’s 3rd death from covid-19.

Only 95 new cases of covid-19 are reported in our Four State region today — a trend that shows the continued decrease in new cases.

The city of Joplin, Jasper, Newton, and Lawrence Counties were the only Southwest Missouri Health Departments to report new cases today.

And each reported less than 10 cases.

Several of the counties that reported no new cases today, show fewer active cases, as well.

In Southeast Kansas, also less than 10 new cases in only 4 counties.

That’s cherokee, labette, neosho, and montgomery.

For Oklahoma, there’s 11 new cases in Mayes County.

7 new in Delaware, 6 new in Ottawa, and just one new case in Craig County.

Benton County is slightly down as well — reporting around 29 new cases today.

In total, we’ve crossed 11,000 cases reported since March.

But only 1,135 are still active.

130 people have died.