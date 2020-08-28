Four State Area over 1,200 active covid -19 cases again

FOUR STATE AREA — Active covid-19 cases in the Four State region rise above 1,200 Thursday — we had been below the mark since August 3rd.

Joplin added 11 new cases today, the city has 73 active cases.

Newton and Lawrence Counties added nine, McDonald County added three. Cedar County added nine new cases and Dade County two.

The other Southwest Missouri counties did not release a report Thursday.

Just Neosho and Montgomery Counties in Southeast Kansas added cases, 4 and 7 respectively.

Also, 38 more cases for Benton County.

Each of our local Oklahoma counties reported 5 or less new cases.

In total, it’s 1,244 active cases in the Four State region. More than 13,000 total cases have been reported since March. 164 people have died.