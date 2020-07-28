Four State Area nearing 10,000 cases of covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — The city of Joplin now sits at 370 total covid-19 cases with 55 active.

81 people are still covid-19 active in Jasper County, and 141 are still active in McDonald County.

Barry County will likely update their numbers later this week.

And Lawrence County has 32 active cases.

It’s 10 or less cases active in the rest of the Southwest Missouri counties.

In Southeast Kansas, more than 50 are active in both Crawford and Montogomery Counties.

More than 20 are still active in Labette.

And all other counties have less than 8 active cases, each.

For Northeast Oklahoma, more than 90 cases are still active in Mayes County.

More than 50 are active in both of Ottawa and Delaware Counties.

Craig County has 14 active cases.

And Benton County, Arkansas has 418 active cases.

In total, that’s more than 9,900 covid-19 cases in our area.

Only around 1,500 are still active.

And, with the announcement of several deaths over the weekend, a total of 103 people have now died.