Four State Area falls below 1,300 active covid-19 cases

FOUR STATE AREA — Two covid-19 related deaths are reported in the Four States today.
One is in Newton County in Southwest Missouri.
The person was in their 60’s and had been battling covid-19 in the hospital for several days.
The other death reported is in Mayes County, Oklahoma.
The person was a man in the 65 and older age group.
On the other hand, our area has fallen below 1,300 active cases of covid-19 — again, a number we haven’t been below since mid-June.
26 cases were added in Barry County, but that’s a total over the last week.
There are 17 more in Newton County — 16 more in Lawrence.
13 for Jasper, 12 for McDonald.
And the city of Joplin added just 4 more positive confirmed cases today.
Barton County is the final Southwest Missouri county to report, with only one new case today.
In Southeast Kansas, Montgomery County added 11 new covid-19 cases today.
And only Cherokee and Neosho added just one case each.
There’s 11 more in Mayes… 7 more in Ottawa County… And both Craig and Delaware each reported 4 more cases today.
Benton County Arkansas is reporting 53 more cases today.
In our total 25-county region, that’s 10,299 total cases reported since March.
More than 8,900 have recovered.
106 people have died.