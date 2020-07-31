Four State Area falls below 1,300 active covid-19 cases

FOUR STATE AREA — Two covid-19 related deaths are reported in the Four States today.

One is in Newton County in Southwest Missouri.

The person was in their 60’s and had been battling covid-19 in the hospital for several days.

The other death reported is in Mayes County, Oklahoma.

The person was a man in the 65 and older age group.

On the other hand, our area has fallen below 1,300 active cases of covid-19 — again, a number we haven’t been below since mid-June.

26 cases were added in Barry County, but that’s a total over the last week.

There are 17 more in Newton County — 16 more in Lawrence.

13 for Jasper, 12 for McDonald.

And the city of Joplin added just 4 more positive confirmed cases today.

Barton County is the final Southwest Missouri county to report, with only one new case today.

In Southeast Kansas, Montgomery County added 11 new covid-19 cases today.

And only Cherokee and Neosho added just one case each.

There’s 11 more in Mayes… 7 more in Ottawa County… And both Craig and Delaware each reported 4 more cases today.

Benton County Arkansas is reporting 53 more cases today.

In our total 25-county region, that’s 10,299 total cases reported since March.

More than 8,900 have recovered.

106 people have died.