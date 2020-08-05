Four State Area falls below 1,200 active covid-19 cases











FOUR STATE AREA — Our Four State Region covid-19 numbers fall below 1,200 active cases today.

Lawrence County announced 21 new cases today. The county has 47 active cases.

And it’s just 7 new cases in the city of Joplin, with 4 new cases each in Jasper and Newton Counties.

Dade County was our only other Southwest Missouri County to report just one new case today.

In Kansas, Cherokee County added 13 more cases — the health department saying 9 of those are linked to an out-of-state church camp.

There’s 11 more in Labette, 10 more in Neosho County, and one new case each in Montgomery and Wilson Counties.

There are 39 new cases in Benton County, Arkansas.

5 more in Mayes County, Oklahoma, and 1 new case each for Ottawa and Delaware Counties.

In total, that’s 10,786 people testing positive since March.

Only 1,143 are still active.

126 people have died.