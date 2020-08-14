Four State Area back above 1,000 active covid-19 cases

FOUR STATE AREA — Active covid-19 cases in the Four State region rise above 1,000 Thursday.

Benton County had a jump in cases Thursday, after two days of only a handful of cases — today, 39 more were added.

Mayes County also had a double-digit jump, adding 21 cases.

The rest of Northeast Oklahoma had less than 10.

It’s a double-digit rise for both Jasper and Newton Counties.

But only 6 more in the city of Joplin.

And just one more in both McDonald and Barton Counties.

Plus, all 15 cases in Dade County have recovered.

In Southeast Kansas, Cherokee, Labette, Neosho, and Montogomery Counties were the only counties with new cases… All had 10 or less added Thursday.

In total, we have 1,034 active cases of covid-19 currently.

143 people have died.