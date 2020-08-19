Four State Area adds three covid-19 deaths Tuesday









FOUR STATE AREA — Three more Four State residents die from covid-19.

Two lived in Jasper County, marking the 13th and 14th death for the county.

Both were women — one in her 80’s and the other was in her 70’s.

Both were hospitalized prior to succumbing to the illness.

The third death is in Newton County.

The man was in his 80’s and had also been battling covid-19 symptoms in the hospital.

13 people in the county have died in relation to covid-19.

In total, 147 people in the four states with covid-19 have died.

That’s out of more than 12,000 people diagnosed with the illness.

1,066 cases are still active — all others have recovered.